Notable Moves in Packers Roster Cuts

With pre-season complete and regular season quickly approaching for the Packers, today was a big day as the green and gold made their roster cuts. The Packers started the day with 87 players on the roster and needed to cut down to 53 players by 3 pm today.

The noticeable cuts started at the wide receiver position. A big position battle for the Packers this pre-season.

According to sources, the Packers will release the fifth round draft pick Deangelo Yancey, seventh round draft pick Malachi Dupre, along with Max Mccaffrey, Michael Clark. And Montay Crockett. That leaves the packers with five receivers heading into the first game.

In addition, Green Bay's back up quarterback position is now clear. Sources reporting that Taysom Hill and Joe Callahan were both released. Despite a tremendous pre-season battle by Hill, the Packers will only keep two quarterbacks.

In addition, Former Badger Vince Beigel will start the season on the pup list.

Some notable players from pre-season who made the roster include Trevor Davis and Jeff Janis.