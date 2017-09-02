Vikings Make Decisions on Isaac Fruechte and Teddy Bridgewater

The Vikings also meeting the 53-man roster deadline this afternoon.

Many people around the area were crossing their fingers for the Caledonia graduate Isaac Freuchte to make the roster. The Vikings decided to release Fruechte earlier this afternoon. Whether or not he will remain on the practice squad will be decided in the next couple days.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will remain on the physically unable to perform list for the first six games of the season.

In addition former Packer Datone Jones was placed on the injury reserve list with a shoulder injury.