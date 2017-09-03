UWL Impressive on Both Sides of The Ball in Season Opener

The Eagles won the last two season openers against Luther and were looking to do so again tonight.

1st quarter Tarek Yaeggi with a 15 yard pass to Tripp Soma. UW- La Crosse on the board first 7-0.

2nd quarter Yaeggi with a 30 yard pass to Nick Holcomb for the touchdown. Yaeggi and Holcomb are looking to be quite the team this year. UWL up 14-0.

More in the 2nd quarter, Luther hoping to get their offense and Josh Neary completes the interception and UWL takes over at their own 45.

Third quarter now, and Yaeggi to Devonte Amos.for the 36 yard touchdown. UWL extends their lead to 17-0.



Tarek Yaeggi went 28-44 for 306 yards and three touchdowns. UWL gets it done on both sides of the ball tonight winning 27-7 over Luther.

"The first win is always a good one," Head Coach Mike Schmidt said. "I couldn't be more proud of the way that defense played today. They battled through a lot of injuries and we just rolled with our depth. The offense obviously had their moments. We had some big plays and we were able to convert some things down the stretch. A lot of young guys stepping up. The touchdown by Devonte Amos, and the defense playing a lot of young guys is really fun to watch."