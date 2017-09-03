Wisconsin State Patrol investigating accident that killed Rochester native

Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man originally from Rochester in May.
Just after 5:20 p.m. on May 22nd, Jay Tichelaar was traveling eastbound on I-94 in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, when a semi's break drum ruptured.
That semi was also traveling eastbound.
It sent pieces of the drum and brake shoes onto the highway.
A piece of the drum went through Tichelaar's car's windshield, killing him.
He lived in Brookfield, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin State Patrol identified a semi of interest, described as possibly a black Freightliner Coronado Glider with a sleeper birth and a large wind deflector fairing extending to the height of the trailer.
There are no visible markings.
It was possibly towing a Great Dane Trailer.
State Patrol asks anyone with information to contact investigators at 608-846-8500.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.