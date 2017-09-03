Wisconsin State Patrol investigating accident that killed Rochester native

Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man originally from Rochester in May.

Just after 5:20 p.m. on May 22nd, Jay Tichelaar was traveling eastbound on I-94 in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, when a semi's break drum ruptured.

That semi was also traveling eastbound.

It sent pieces of the drum and brake shoes onto the highway.

A piece of the drum went through Tichelaar's car's windshield, killing him.

He lived in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin State Patrol identified a semi of interest, described as possibly a black Freightliner Coronado Glider with a sleeper birth and a large wind deflector fairing extending to the height of the trailer.

There are no visible markings.

It was possibly towing a Great Dane Trailer.

State Patrol asks anyone with information to contact investigators at 608-846-8500.