Senator Amy Klobuchar visits Wabasha farm proposed as dredge disposal site

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar visited Wabasha this afternoon, in hopes of saving a family's farm way of life.

Senator Klobuchar is fighting alongside Wilard Drysdale's family against a dredge management plan by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.The plan would make the Drysdale Farm government property, by way of eminent domain.

She visited the farm and met with local leaders to discuss alternative options.

The farm has been in the Drysdale family since the late 1930s, so they say the issue goes beyond an environmental impact on the community.

The issue is also one of humanity.

"We need a little imagination to solve this problem, besides dumping a bunch of material and ruin the 78-year-old farm," Senator Klobuchar said.

The possibility of their farm being turned over has left a toll on the Drysdale family.

"Human impact needs to be looked into much deeper the next time something like this happens," Chelsea Drysdale, Wilard's daughter, said.

A 16-acre site in city limits is also of interest to the US Army Corps as an on-shore placement and transfer site; but community members are optimistic, and say they believe an alternate, viable option is possible.

