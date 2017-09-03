Fish hooks in meat and poison: MN police agencies urging pet owners to be careful

Two police departments in Southeast Minnesota are urging residents to pay attention to their pets after reports of fish hooks in meat and suspected dog poisoning.

In Austin, officers took a report Friday afternoon that someone had thrown chunks of meat with fish hooks in them into a resident's yard. It happened in the southwest part of the city, the Austin Police Department's K-9 Unit wrote on Facebook.

The homeowner found his/her dog eating the meat, but fortunately, the dog had not consumed the fish hook, Austin Police said.

Meanwhile, The Cannon Falls Police Department said on Thursday that officers received reports of suspected dog poisoning. Within the last week, one dog died and another was put down, police said. The dogs suffered from rear-leg paralysis.

"We are asking residents to check their yards for any suspicious items that could be related to dog poisoning. If you find something, leave it and call the police to investigate. Should your dog show signs of illness, get them into the vet right away," Cannon Falls Police said on its Facebook page.