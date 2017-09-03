Governor candidate Tony Evers reacts to Foxconn deal

A newly announced gubernatorial candidate was at the Wood County State Fair on Saturday and weighed in on the Foxconn deal.

"I'm concerned that there's no guarantee about Wisconsin people getting the jobs or contractors getting the jobs," said Tony Evens, Gubernatorial Candidate. "And it's going to strain budgets going forward in a significant way for schools, for health care, for roads."

The candidate also said he plans to spend much time campaigning in Central Wisconsin, believing this part of the state will play a big role during the election.