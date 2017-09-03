Trump taps Wisconsin AAG David Ross for top EPA Post

MADISON (WKOW) – President Donald Trump has announced that he'll nominate an assistant attorney general from Wisconsin to serve as Assistant Administrator of the Office of Water at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice says Assistant Attorney General David P. Ross is currently the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Environmental Protection Unit Director.

Attorney General Brad Schimel says Ross joined the Wisconsin DOJ last year, after returning home to Wisconsin from Wyoming. Ross has extensive experience in positions dealing with environmental regulations as a private attorney in Washington, D.C., and as a public employee for the state of Wyoming.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says of Ross, “Having served as Wisconsin’s Assistant Attorney General and Director of the Environmental Protection Unit, David is especially qualified to head EPA’s Office of Water and to carry out the Trump Administration’s mission of returning power back to the states and advancing regulatory certainty.”

Ross is an Appleton native and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison as an undergraduate. He earned his law degree, and a Master of Studies in Environmental Law from Vermont Law School, one of the nation’s leading environmental law programs.