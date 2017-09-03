Orientation for new UW-La Crosse students

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Class of 2021 had some fun at orientation on Sunday afternoon.

More than 2,000 new students met under the clock tower on campus. The Screaming Eagles Marching Band led the way to Mitchell Hall for a rally. The marching band performed followed by a welcome from Chancellor Joe Gow and Interim Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Barbara Stewart.

Claire Olson, a freshman at UW-La Crosse, said orientation has helped her adjust to the university.

"They've given me a pretty good opportunity to ask questions and feel welcomed and feel at home here," Olson said. "So, it's been a pretty good experience so far."

The group also took the traditional class picture inside of the Roger Harring Stadium.

Orientation activities continue through Monday. The new year of classes begins on Tuesday morning.