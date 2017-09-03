The 126th annual La Crosse Labor Day parade kicks off Monday morning, sponsored by the Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO.

The parade is scheduled to begin at the corner of Gillette and Kane Streets on La Crosse's north side. The ten block parade will come to an end in Copeland Park, where a variety of free games, food and entertainment will be provided.

This year's parade marshal is U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, who is scheduled to speak at 11:45 a.m.

For a look at the parade route, visit the AFL-CIO's website.