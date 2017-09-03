J.J. Watt distributes supplies to Harvey victims

J.J. Watt spent much of Sunday afternoon making his rounds as he passed out donations to several churches and organizations in the Houston area.

Alongside his teammates, Watt helped deliver food and water donations along with cleaning supplies.

"I can't say enough to the people around the world, to the people around America, to the people of Texas," Watt said. "They're showing their compassion, showing their true colors, showing that when there is a difficult time, when times get tough, humans step up to help other humans. So I can't say thank you enough to them."

Watt said so far, more than 168,000 donors have stepped up to help those in need. Watt's online fundraiser has already raised nearly $18 million and Watt has now increased the goal to $20 million.