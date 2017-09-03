Second Amtrak train to be discussed at Wednesday meeting

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be looking for feedback from residents in the coulee region when it hosts an informational session regarding a second Amtrak train on Wednesday.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the La Crosse County Administrative Center.

A 2015 feasibility conducted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation found the corridor could support an additional train based on expected population increases and economic growth projected within the corridor.

Amtrak's long distance Empire Builder currently operates between Chicago and Seattle, providing one trip per day in each direction, with several stops in Wisconsin. The DOT says a second daily train is projected to grow the market and provide greater reliability at conventional speeds of 79 miles an hour.

The public is encouraged to attend Wednesday's meeting to learn more about the project and provide feedback.