Packers Continue Big Roster Moves On Sunday

It was a hectic day for the green and gold. After finalizing the 53-man roster yesterday, the Packers were wheeling and dealing today.

The packers took a chance on Saturday by releasing quarterback Taysom Hill. Hill and Joe Callahan were battling for the 3rd string position. It looked like Hill landed that job this pre-season, and then today Hill was signed by the New Orleans Saints. Wide Receiver and 7th round draft pick Malachi Dupre was also signed by the New Orleans Saints. Meaning, it is possible that Hill could be throwing to Dupre at some point.

Following this move, Joe Callahan decided to sign with the Packers practice squad giving Green Bay three quarterbacks now behind Brett Hundley and Aaron Rodgers.

In more news, the Packers signed Michael Clark and rookie wide receiver Deangelo Yancey to the practice squad. Yancey was a fifth round draft pick this spring.

The Packers added pass rusher Chris Odom from the Atlanta Falcons. He recorded eight total tackles, six of those being solo tackles in the final pre-season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The coinciding move was to send linebacker Jayrone Elliot to the Cowboys in order to make room for Odom. In addition, the packers are reportedly receiving a conditional seventh round draft pick in next years draft in exchange for Elliot.

Finally, The packers officially signed outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks who is an 11th year veteran and two time All-Pro player.