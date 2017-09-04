Aquinas Fest celebrates 40 years

Aquinas Catholic Schools is celebrating their 40th Anniversary Aquinas Fest on September 8, 2017. The Fest will be held at the Loggerfield from 3-11 p.m.



As part of the 40th celebration, they're bringing back the Pig Roast. They'll also have music from "Big Liquor" and a heated Cornhole Tournament. The Kid Fest will run from 3-6 pm with tons of games, activities and prizes.



UNDER THE LIGHTS AT LOGGER FIELD!

Kid Fest (3-6 pm)

Kid's Meals New Games Hamster Balls Kid's Corn Hole $2 Candy Station Caricatures

(Logger Field Inflatables & games close down at 6 pm)

Throw Back Pig Roast (4 pm - gone)

Delicious Pork Sandwiches just like the ones served in the 70's

in honor of our 40th Anniversary!

Aquinas Fest (6-11 pm)

Dancing to "Big Liquor" Reunion Fun Carricatures Hammerschlagen

Corn Hole Tourney with Cash Prizes Food & Spirits Raffles Tip Boards

11 pm Aquinas Fest Raffle Drawing

Aquinas Fest Football (6 pm)

Aquinas vs Onalaska Football

6:00 pm @ UWL Memorial Field

(with live broadcast at Logger Field)