Aquinas Fest celebrates 40 years

Aquinas Catholic Schools is celebrating their 40th Anniversary Aquinas Fest on September 8, 2017. The Fest will be held at the Loggerfield from 3-11 p.m.
As part of the 40th celebration, they're bringing back the Pig Roast. They'll also have music from "Big Liquor" and a heated Cornhole Tournament. The Kid Fest will run from 3-6 pm with tons of games, activities and prizes.
UNDER THE LIGHTS AT LOGGER FIELD!
Kid Fest (3-6 pm)
Kid's Meals New Games Hamster Balls Kid's Corn Hole $2 Candy Station Caricatures
(Logger Field Inflatables & games close down at 6 pm)
Throw Back Pig Roast (4 pm - gone)
Delicious Pork Sandwiches just like the ones served in the 70's
in honor of our 40th Anniversary!
Aquinas Fest (6-11 pm)
Dancing to "Big Liquor" Reunion Fun Carricatures Hammerschlagen
Corn Hole Tourney with Cash Prizes Food & Spirits Raffles Tip Boards
11 pm Aquinas Fest Raffle Drawing
Aquinas Fest Football (6 pm)
Aquinas vs Onalaska Football
6:00 pm @ UWL Memorial Field
(with live broadcast at Logger Field)
