Meet a Match: Corey & Dru

Through a partnership with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region, News19 is introducing a new segment called Meet a Match. The goal is to introduce the bigs and littles who find success through mentorship and show how easy it is to get involved.

Dru and Corey first met two years ago. We tagged along with them as they stopped at The Pearl ice cream shop downtown. The pair likes to spend time outside trying new things together.

"You know it's only a couple hours of my day and it's really been rewarding and beneficial for the both of us. We only caught one fish so we've been working on our fishing," Corey said.



Big Brothers Big Sisters is always in need of bigs, especially men. Those interested in getting involved can contact the organization at their website 7riversbbbs.org or by calling 782-2227.