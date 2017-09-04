Protesters march on Minnesota State Fair, blocking main road

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) - One of the main routes to the Minnesota State Fair has re-opened after police temporarily shut it down for a protest march.

The march, billed as "Injustice On a Stick," included Black Lives Matter groups and several other organizations. They protested police brutality, white supremacy and the potential end to the U.S. Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals program.

After hearing speeches at a St. Paul park, a crowd of about 100 people marched north on Snelling Avenue to the fairgrounds Sunday afternoon, on the fair's second-to-last day. Protesters temporarily forced the closing of the fair's main entrance though many others remained open.

The marchers eventually returned to the park from which they started and police reopened Snelling to traffic around 3 p.m.

