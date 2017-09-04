Wisconsin dairy farmers start indoor shrimp production - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin dairy farmers start indoor shrimp production

WEYERHAEUSER, Wis. (AP) - A northern Wisconsin dairy farm family is supplementing its income with fresh shrimp.

The Leader-Telegram reports that Larry and Laurie Fortuna have 230 cows on their 500-acre dairy farm in Rusk County. The couple started raising saltwater Pacific white shrimp last year.

The Fortunas began exploring the option of indoor shrimp production after becoming discouraged by low milk prices and drought a few years ago.

They have 20 swimming pools and 40,000 shrimp which need to be fed three times a day.

Larry Fortuna said the key to raising shrimp is maintaining the water quality.

They sell a pound of live shrimp for about $20. Despite the high demand, the Fortunas say they don't anticipate selling a high enough volume to supply grocery stores or restaurants.

