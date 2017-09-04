"If you build it, they will come:" Team of Dreams celebration draws in thousands

Thousands of people gathered for the annual Team of Dreams event Sunday night at the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville.

Baseball fans couldn't have asked for a more beautiful day to be on the field. Crowds came from all over, even outside Iowa.

Alan and Julianne Bach came all the way from Long Island, New York for the 48th wedding anniversary.

"His bucket list, we love the movie," said Bach. "We dream it we feel it. We are inspired by it so this is a dream come true for us."

The Field of Dreams is an iconic place not only for Major League Baseball players, but for families all over.

There was no shortage of major league baseball players to see, whether you were getting an autograph from Ozzie Smith or catching the players as they took the field.

Some even caught a glimpse of "Major League" movie star Charlie Sheen. For Sheen, Corbin Bernsen and Tom Berenger, it was a reunion nearly 30 years in the making.

Young or old the "Field of Dreams" movie is an American classic, and one that Bach says sends a special message.

"Everyone has a dream," said Bach. "Everyone believes that at some point in their lives, something from the past, at the present or in the future is there for them, and I think they're all inspired by believing some day your dream is going to come true or there's a waking in their heart that says I can live it, I can feel it, and I can do it... it's inspiring."