Wisconsin man coordinates Cajun Navy Harvey response from home

WIND LAKE (WKOW) -- Since Harvey hit Texas and Louisiana, we've seen some amazing boat and helicopter rescues. One Wisconsin man has been helping direct some of those operations from his home in Racine County.

Brad Blanton of Wind Lake runs rescue operations for the Cajun Navy. It's a team of volunteers from Louisiana who own boats and use them to help rescue people in floods. Blanton uses a laptop and cell phone from his home more than a thousand miles away from the damage.

Blanton says it's not always easy being so far away.

"You're talking to people on the phone, you can hear the panic in their voice," he told our sister station WISN-TV.

Since Tuesday, Blanton has dispatched 100 boats to Harvey victims. He's gotten about 30-thousand requests for help and says his work has definitely paid off.