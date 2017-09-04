Packers Sign Lane Taylor To Contract Extension

The Labor Day Weekend roster transactions continue for the Green and Gold. Only this time, it involves a player already on the 53-man roster.

This afternoon, the Packers announced they have signed left guard Lane Taylor to a contract extension. Taylor was in the final year of his deal, and reports claim the contract is for an additional three years with $16.5 million in additional compensation.

Taylor originally signed with the Packers in 2013 as an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma State. This deal now keeps Taylor in Green Bay through the 2020 season.