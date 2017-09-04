Foxconn, electric vehicle fees in Wisconsin up for vote

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

The Wisconsin Legislature's budget committee is pushing to complete its work this week on the two-year spending plan that's two months overdue.

Votes that could be taken as early as Tuesday include whether to impose a new fee on electric vehicle owners and changes to a $3 billion incentive plan for electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group.

The Joint Finance Committee was scheduled to meet on Tuesday. Reaching a budget deal will require Republicans who control both the Senate and Assembly finally agreeing on how to plug a $1 billion funding gap in transportation.

Gov. Scott Walker and legislative leaders have sent mixed signals about how close they are to finally bridging their differences. But they are optimistic it will be done by the middle of the month.

