Tanker crash spills 500 gallons of milk into Kewaunee Co. ditch

About 500 gallons of raw milk spilled when a truck rolled on State Highway 29 Monday morning.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office says a semi pulling a milk tanker went off the road just east of County Highway AB in Montpelier. The tractor and trailer came to rest on the side of the road. The driver was still inside the cab.

Rescue crews freed the driver, a 21-year-old Kewaunee man, and transported him to a Green Bay hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Kewaunee County Emergency Management and the Department of Natural Resources were called to deal with the milk spill. About 500 gallons spilled into a ditch.

"The majority of the milk was able to be transferred to another tanker," reads a news release from the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened at approximately 6:07 a.m. State Highway 29 was closed until 10:45 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.