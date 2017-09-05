Commonweal Theatre presents Ghost-Writer

The fourth production of this season at The Commonweal Theatre in Lanesboro opens this weekend.

The Commonweal Theatre Company announces its fall production of Ghost-Writer by Michael Hollinger, opening September 9th and playing through November 12th.



Discounted tickets are available for preview performances on September 7th & 8th. Call the box office at 800-657-7025 or visit http://www.CommonwealTheatre.org to view a calendar of exact performance dates and times.

Ghost-Writer has been hailed by The Philadelphia Enquirer as a "tantalizing, understated and lovely" romance about the power of the written word and the wonder of creativity. The play focuses on the relationship between famous novelist Franklin Woolsey and his secretary Myra. After Franklin dies in the middle of dictating his next novel, Myra continues to write the novel. The question becomes whether Myra is stealing Franklin's legacy or might she possess a gift the world cannot understand. Add a jealous widow into the mix and the result is a romance meets mystery meets ghost story triangle.

The Commonweal is pleased to welcome back Michael Bigelow Dixon to direct the production. Dixon's most recent directing credit for the company is Outside Mullingar in 2015. "When two people share a love of language, as they do in this play," says Bigelow Dixon, "when they finish each other's thoughts and then take them a step further, when they read each other's minds and know what's in their hearts, it's impossible to keep anything private. That's when the creative process becomes incredibly intimate and deeply romantic. Ultimately," he continues, "Ghost-Writer is a romantic, comic mystery that investigates what happens to people who live in their heads when their hearts get broken."

Cast members include Commonweal resident professional ensemble members (and real-life husband and wife) Hal Cropp and Adrienne Sweeney along with guest artist Susan d'Autremont. Ms. d'Autremont makes a long-awaited return having last appeared on the Commonweal stage in Enchanted April in 2010.

Commonweal Production Manager Thomas White will serve as lighting designer and, along with stage manager Philip Muehe, oversees a creative team including Kit Mayer (set designer), Barb Portinga (costume designer), Ben Merz (sound designer) and Amanda Pyfferoen and Patrick Vaughn (props designers).

Funding for Commonweal Theatre's programming is provided in part by a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, through an appropriation by the Minnesota State Legislature, a grant from the McKnight Foundation, and private funders. All performances are at the Commonweal Theatre, 208 Parkway Avenue North, in downtown Lanesboro. Ticket prices are $35 with discounts available for seniors, students and groups of ten or more. Employees and residents of Fillmore and Houston Counties are offered free admission to the performance on Thursday, September 14th. For ticket reservations or information about any Commonweal events or programs, call 800-657-7025 or 507-467-2525, or email mailto:tickets@CommonwealTheatre.org.