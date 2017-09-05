1 man killed, 2 others wounded in Milwaukee shooting - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

1 man killed, 2 others wounded in Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police are investigating a triple shooting in Milwaukee that left one man dead.

Authorities said Tuesday a 24-year-old man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on the city's northwest side. Two other victims are being treated at hospitals.

Police say a 27-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in serious condition. A 20-year-old man suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Officials say the circumstances, including a motive for the shooting, is under investigation.

No suspects are in custody.

