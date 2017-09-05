Suspect headed to trial in fatal Holmen crash

The Viroqua man charged in the death of an Onalaska woman in an August crash is headed to trial.

34-year-old Corey Bolstad is facing five charges including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. 65-year-old Rebecca Berndt was killed when Bolstad allegedly hit her as they were both traveling southbound on Sand Lake Road in Holmen.

Officers at the scene located a small bag of heroin and several used needles inside the septic truck Bolstad was driving. Despite denying he had used heroin that day, blood draws at the hospital proved otherwise according to testimony.

"The hospital informed us he had methamphetamine, amphetamine and heroin in his blood at the time of the accident," Officer Brendan Vierling of the Holmen Police Department testified on Tuesday.

Bolstad pleaded not guilty to all five charges. A trial date has not yet been set.

He remains in the La Crosse County Jail.