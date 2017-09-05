Wisconsin senators support protecting young immigrants - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin senators support protecting young immigrants

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Wisconsin's U.S. senators say they both support protecting immigrants who were brought into the country as children.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday began dismantling the government program that protects young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson says Trump has "given Congress six months to get our act together" to protect the young immigrants, secure the border and fix the immigration system. He says he looks forward to doing that with bipartisan support.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin says the program has worked well and Trump's action "breaks a promise we have made to nearly 800,000 young people." She says Congress must provide those young immigrants a chance to succeed.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he hopes that the House and Senate will find consensus on a permanent legislative solution.

