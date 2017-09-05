Democrat Gronik's past business dealings haunting campaign

Democratic candidate for governor Andy Gronik's business history is coming back to haunt him early in his campaign.

Wisconsin Republican Party spokesman Alec Zimmerman says details of Gronik's business history that came to light in a federal lawsuit filed by his former partner are "damning." Other Democratic challengers have been silent on the details first reported Tuesday by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The newspaper reported on evidence and testimony from a 2012 lawsuit filed by Gronik's longtime business partner alleging that Gronik missed hundreds of days of work while still being paid a salary and benefits worth more than $1 million.

The case went to trial, but Gronik sold his interest in two firms to his partner before a decision was reached.

Gronik's campaign spokesman had no immediate comment Tuesday.

