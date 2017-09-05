Wisconsin rescue helps dogs affected by Hurricane Harvey

An animal rescue organization in southeastern Wisconsin has returned from its mission to help Hurricane Harvey's four-legged victims with more dogs than expected.

The Journal Times reports that two volunteers from Woof Gang Rescue drove to Houston to retrieve dogs from about eight flooded animal shelters. Though they planned to rescue just over 40 dogs, the volunteers returned to Racine on Monday with almost 70 animals.

Rescue spokeswoman Paula Linder says rescue organizations are trying to make room in Houston shelters so they can save more dogs.

Volunteers helped with unloading, walking, crate cleaning, bathing and assembling adoption packets when the dogs arrived. Volunteer veterinary technicians also helped give dogs microchips and vaccinations.

The dogs will be listed for adoption once their foster parents deem them ready to be adopted.

