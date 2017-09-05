Wisconsin business leaders call for long-term road funding - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin business leaders call for long-term road funding

MADISON, Wis. (AP)

Madison-area business leaders are calling on Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-controlled Legislature to come up with a state budget that includes a long-term funding solution for roads.

The business leaders joined with Democrats on Tuesday to put pressure on Republicans to act with the budget now two months late. How to pay for road projects is the largest remaining unsolved issue.

The budget-writing Joint Finance Committee was scheduled to meet Tuesday afternoon to finish work on the two-year spending plan, including roads.

Committee co-chair Rep. John Nygren told The Associated Press to "stay tuned" on Tuesday when asked if there's a deal yet on transportation funding.

Business owners along Verona Road south of Madison said Tuesday delays in work on that project have hurt them.

