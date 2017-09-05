Badgers stay put at No. 9 in A.P. poll - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Badgers stay put at No. 9 in A.P. poll

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

The Badgers football team held steady at No. 9 in the Associated Press poll after a 59-10 victory over Utah State. Wisconsin will host Florida Atlantic at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Associated Press College Football Poll

                                             Record        Pts    Pvs
  1.  Alabama  (60)                  1-0      1,524      1
  2.  Ohio  St.  (1)                  1-0      1,445      2
  3.  Clemson                            1-0      1,317      5
  4.  Penn  St.                          1-0      1,303      6
  5.  Oklahoma                          1-0      1,253      7
  6.  Southern  Cal                  1-0      1,224      4
  7.  Washington                      1-0      1,083      8
  8.  Michigan                          1-0      1,051    11
  9.  Wisconsin                        1-0          979      9
10.  Florida  St.                    0-1          976      3
11.  Oklahoma  St.                  1-0          950    10
12.  LSU                                    1-0          898    13
13.  Auburn                              1-0          873    12
14.  Stanford                          1-0          772    14
15.  Georgia                            1-0          685    15
16.  Miami                                1-0          537    18
17.  Louisville                      1-0          529    16
18.  Virginia  Tech                1-0          490    21
19.  Kansas  St.                      1-0          398    20
20.  Washington  St.              1-0          216    24
21.  South  Florida                2-0          207    19
22.  Florida                            0-1          164    17
23.  TCU                                    1-0          154      -
24.  Notre  Dame                      1-0          141      -
25.  Tennessee                        1-0          124    25
   Others receiving votes: Utah 96, UCLA 82, West Virginia 70, Colorado 65, Maryland 45, Oregon 44, South Carolina 44, Boise St. 22, Northwestern 20, Houston 14, San Diego St. 11, Texas Tech 4, Kentucky 4, Iowa 3, California 2, Navy 1, Vanderbilt 1, Pittsburgh 1, Mississippi St. 1, Nebraska 1, Michigan St. 1.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.