Badgers stay put at No. 9 in A.P. poll

The Badgers football team held steady at No. 9 in the Associated Press poll after a 59-10 victory over Utah State. Wisconsin will host Florida Atlantic at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Associated Press College Football Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (60) 1-0 1,524 1

2. Ohio St. (1) 1-0 1,445 2

3. Clemson 1-0 1,317 5

4. Penn St. 1-0 1,303 6

5. Oklahoma 1-0 1,253 7

6. Southern Cal 1-0 1,224 4

7. Washington 1-0 1,083 8

8. Michigan 1-0 1,051 11

9. Wisconsin 1-0 979 9

10. Florida St. 0-1 976 3

11. Oklahoma St. 1-0 950 10

12. LSU 1-0 898 13

13. Auburn 1-0 873 12

14. Stanford 1-0 772 14

15. Georgia 1-0 685 15

16. Miami 1-0 537 18

17. Louisville 1-0 529 16

18. Virginia Tech 1-0 490 21

19. Kansas St. 1-0 398 20

20. Washington St. 1-0 216 24

21. South Florida 2-0 207 19

22. Florida 0-1 164 17

23. TCU 1-0 154 -

24. Notre Dame 1-0 141 -

25. Tennessee 1-0 124 25

Others receiving votes: Utah 96, UCLA 82, West Virginia 70, Colorado 65, Maryland 45, Oregon 44, South Carolina 44, Boise St. 22, Northwestern 20, Houston 14, San Diego St. 11, Texas Tech 4, Kentucky 4, Iowa 3, California 2, Navy 1, Vanderbilt 1, Pittsburgh 1, Mississippi St. 1, Nebraska 1, Michigan St. 1.