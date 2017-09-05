Badgers stay put at No. 9 in A.P. poll

The Badgers football team held steady at No. 9 in the Associated Press poll after a 59-10 victory over Utah State. Wisconsin will host Florida Atlantic at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Associated Press College Football Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (60) 1-0 1,524 1
2. Ohio St. (1) 1-0 1,445 2
3. Clemson 1-0 1,317 5
4. Penn St. 1-0 1,303 6
5. Oklahoma 1-0 1,253 7
6. Southern Cal 1-0 1,224 4
7. Washington 1-0 1,083 8
8. Michigan 1-0 1,051 11
9. Wisconsin 1-0 979 9
10. Florida St. 0-1 976 3
11. Oklahoma St. 1-0 950 10
12. LSU 1-0 898 13
13. Auburn 1-0 873 12
14. Stanford 1-0 772 14
15. Georgia 1-0 685 15
16. Miami 1-0 537 18
17. Louisville 1-0 529 16
18. Virginia Tech 1-0 490 21
19. Kansas St. 1-0 398 20
20. Washington St. 1-0 216 24
21. South Florida 2-0 207 19
22. Florida 0-1 164 17
23. TCU 1-0 154 -
24. Notre Dame 1-0 141 -
25. Tennessee 1-0 124 25
Others receiving votes: Utah 96, UCLA 82, West Virginia 70, Colorado 65, Maryland 45, Oregon 44, South Carolina 44, Boise St. 22, Northwestern 20, Houston 14, San Diego St. 11, Texas Tech 4, Kentucky 4, Iowa 3, California 2, Navy 1, Vanderbilt 1, Pittsburgh 1, Mississippi St. 1, Nebraska 1, Michigan St. 1.
