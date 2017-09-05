Man Breaks into Local Dance Hall

A Winona, MN man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after breaking into the Concordia Ballroom at 1129 La Crosse Street. La Crosse police received several calls around 3:30 in the afternoon regarding a tall, white male kicking the glass doors. According to reports, police arrived and discovered the front glass door smashed and blood splattered. A blood trail into the building led them to 23 year old David John Holien. His arm was cut.

Holien told police he had been drinking coffee at the coffee shop across the street when he suddenly felt incredibly "buzzed". He thought he saw someone go into the Ballroom and decided to go check for himself. Later however, he stated he had not seen anyone.

He was taken into custody and faces charges of Burglary as well as Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.