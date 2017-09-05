Woman opts to drive for 3rd OWI

A La Crosse woman faces her third OWI after telling an officer she was walking home but opted to drive anyway.

According to police reports, Paula J. O'Connor, 41, brought a person to the Gundersen emergency room around 3:40 a.m. Saturday morning. Staff said she was there for around an hour, appeared intoxicated and was becoming belligerent. At that point she told an officer she was leaving and would be walking home. However, the officer observed her get into a vehicle and begin to drive away. She drove through a flashing red light before being pulled over by police.

During the course of conducting sobriety tests, Ms. O'Connor became uncooperative. Ultimately, it took five officers to safely place her in a police vehicle. She later bit a female jailer.

O'Connor faces charges of possible OWI, 3rd offense, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and resisting an officer causing Injury.