First school day for new La Crescent principal

It was the first day of school for a lot of local kids Tuesday but in La Crescent, it was also a first for a new principal.

Jeffery Copp had his first day as the new principal for La Crescent-Hokah Elementary School. Copp, no stranger to the area, came from La Crescent secondary where he was previously the assistant principal and activities director.

"We've got amazing teachers that are really willing to pitch in today and it's been a really great experience to hit the ground running," said Copp.

Copp was brought on as Assistant Principal and Activities Director in 2015 along with the addition of Kevin Cardille as Superintendent.