Wisconsin budget panel approves Foxconn bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Foxconn Technology Group could appeal lawsuits directly to the conservative controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court under changes to a $3 billion incentive package approved by the Legislature's budget-writing committee.

The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee approved the bill Tuesday on a party line 12-4 vote. That clears the way for the state Senate and Assembly to take it up later in September. The Senate plans to vote on it Sept. 12.

The committee approved some changes to the bill, including allowing any lawsuit involving Foxconn to skip the state appeals court and go straight to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. No other Wisconsin business is granted that expedited process.

The bill also waives state environmental regulations to speed construction of the plant. Foxconn has said it may invest $10 billion and employ 13,000 at the flat-screen construction plant.

