Trump's DACA decision sparks alarm, rallies in Minnesota

Minnesota officials and immigrants' rights organizations say they'll fight to defend thousands of young residents brought to the United States illegally as children.

President Donald Trump's administration announced Tuesday it would rescind the Obama-era program protecting those children called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The decision affects more than 800,000 young immigrants, including roughly 3,600 currently living in Minnesota who have received driver's licenses and work permits.

Minnesota's Democratic Sen. Al Franken calls the action "a disgrace to our moral values and principles." Several state lawmakers say they're exploring what the state can do to shield recipients from potential harm if Congress doesn't pass new safeguards.

The decision also spurred rallies across the Twin Cities. Several immigration rights organizations planned a 4 p.m. rally Tuesday.

