First day of classes at UWL

Tuesday marked the first day of the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Preliminary numbers show there are more freshman enrolled at the university than were projected. More than 2,100 freshman are enrolled this fall, putting the total student body at almost 10,500 students.

Demographics from the university show there is a larger female enrollment than male. Two percent of the students are international, coming from more than 30 countries all over the world.