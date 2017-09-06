Republicans approve Wisconsin road-funding plan - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Republicans approve Wisconsin road-funding plan

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - -

The Legislature's budget-writing committee has approved a road-funding plan that would borrow about $400 million, raise fees on electric and hybrid vehicles but not increase the gas tax.

The Joint Finance Committee approved the plan late Tuesday night as it moves to complete its work on the $76 million budget that's two months late.

Democrats say Republicans have failed by not finding a long-term funding solution for roads. Gov. Scott Walker was steadfastly opposed to raising the gas tax, but he's signaled support for the $75 hybrid vehicle and $100 electric car fee.

The GOP plan would also repeal the prevailing wage for state projects, limit local regulation of quarries used for construction projects and study the possibility of interstate tolling years from now.

It passed on a 12-4 vote, with no Democrats in support.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.