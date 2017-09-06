Storytelling Festival set to captivate

A tradition as old as communication itself continues this weekend. The La Crosse Storytelling Festival brings local and world-renowned orators together to entertain audiences Sept. 8-9 at Myrick Park.

The only festival of its kind in Wisconsin has both family-oriented content and some for adults only. International names like Kevin Kling and Beth Horner will perform alongside local favorites like Hans Mayer in the main facility at Myrick Park. Friday evening features scary stories that get progressively more frightening as the night goes on. Saturday night is an Adult Cabaret with more risque themes.

Tickets start at just $2 on Friday night for those with a library card. A family pass for both days is $25. More information can be found at lacrossestoryfest.com.