Franken says he'll oppose Stras to 8th Circuit

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Sen. Al Franken says he'll oppose Minnesota Supreme Court Justice David Stras' nomination to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

President Donald Trump nominated Stras in May. Franken, a Democrat, announced Tuesday that he had decided to oppose Stras. He said the justice's background and writings suggest he is too conservative.

Franken's opposition doesn't necessarily block the nomination, but it makes it trickier.

Senators typically get to sign off on judicial nominees from their home states. And while Sen. Amy Klobuchar hasn't said she opposes Stras, she said Tuesday that Franken's opposition means the White House should suggest other nominees.

The 8th Circuit covers Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and Arkansas.

