Minneapolis demonstrators protest end of immigration program

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Several hundred people rallied in downtown Minneapolis against President Donald Trump's decision to wind down the program that protects young immigrants who were mostly raised in the U.S. but lack legal status.

Demonstrators marched and carried signs late Tuesday in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

DFL Gov. Mark Dayton and Minnesota's two U.S. senators expressed their displeasure with Trump's decision. Dayton says it will directly hurt as many as six thousand Minnesotans. He calls the move "lunacy."

Democratic Sen. Al Franken said on Twitter the decision to end the program is a disgrace. And Sen. Amy Klobuchar, also a Democrat, says the decision would create tremendous uncertainty and risk deportation for many across the country.

