Authorities say employee stole more than $10K from casino

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say an employee stole more than $10,000 from the Isle of Capri Casino in Waterloo.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 32-year-old Jerel Harris is charged with theft. He was arrested Saturday and bond was set at $10,000. Online court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Harris.

Court records say Harris was working alone at the casino around 4:45 a.m. Saturday when he took a stack of cash from the main bank area to his vehicle in a parking lot and then returned. The records say the theft was seen on video surveillance.