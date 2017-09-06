Fourth type of chocolate revealed - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Fourth type of chocolate revealed

Move over dark, milk and white chocolate. There's a new kid on the block.

A group of Swiss candy scientists said they've discovered the first new kind of natural chocolate in 80 years. It's called Ruby.

The chocolate has a rosy hue and a fruity flavor.

The company, Barry Callebaut, said it's made from the ruby cocoa bean and has no added flavor or coloring.

The chocolate was unveiled Tuesday at a launch event in China.

The company is working on getting the sweet treat to stores around the world.

