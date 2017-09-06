Titletown unveiling just days away

We are just days away from the unveiling of parts of the new Titletown District in Green Bay.

But it won't happen in time for the Packers' first game of the season.

September 15 we'll see the new park and plaza area with outdoor games. Also a new playground and full-sized football field.

Packers president Mark Murphy says they teamed up with Nike to build the sustainable football field, made from the rubber of recycled shoes.

"So the Titletown Park will be free every day except for special event days and the hill and the sled riding on the hill and the ice skating on the rink will be affordable, we'd like to at some point throughout the week have it free for the community as well," Ed Policy of the Packers told WBAY.

That much anticipated sledding hill will be open in November.