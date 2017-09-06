Kohl's to open Amazon shops inside some of its stores

By JOSEPH PISANI

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Kohl's said Wednesday that it will open up Amazon shops in 10 of its stores, making it the latest department store operator to make a deal with the e-commerce giant.

Kohl's shoppers will be able to buy Amazon Echos, Fire tablets and other gadgets from the 1,000-square-foot Amazon shops. Customers can also ask to have an Amazon employee come to their home and install a device or suggest products to buy.

Kohl's Corp. said the Amazon shops will open next month in Chicago and Los Angeles stores. The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company has more than 1,100 across the country.

The Kohl's deal comes a few months after department store operator Sears said it would sell its Kenmore appliances on Amazon.com. At the same time, Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. has been growing its brick-and-mortar presence: It has opened 11 bookstores in two years and recently bought organic grocer Whole Foods, selling the Amazon Echo voice assistant device next to organic grapes and corn.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.