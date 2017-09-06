New students peruse part-time job opportunities at annual fair

As new and returning students come back to UW-La Crosse for the fall, Wednesday they had a chance to see part-time job opportunities in the community.

65 area employers set up their booths in the student union with information on available jobs. Many students work part time to offset costs of living expenses and student loans while going to school. Over the course of the day 700 students made their way through the job fair.

"It helps out our students to have this job fair for them,"said Becky Vianden, Director of Economic Advising and Career Services at UW-La Crosse. "It's also helpful for community members to fill employment needs that they have and it's good for UW-L to reach out and become a part of our community that we live in."

According to career services, students who work at least 10 hours per week tend to do better in their studies because it teaches better time management skills.