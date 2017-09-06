How can you best help hurricane victims

As recovery efforts continue for those affected by Hurricane Harvey, and other parts of the country brace for Hurricane Irma, there has been an outpouring of help from the people in our area.
There are a number of ways to assist those in Texas, Louisiana, and other areas impacted by the severe weather.
Ready Wisconsin shared some ways to make the most of your contributions, whether its volunteering or donating to relief efforts.
Here's more info on where you can direct your help:
American Red Cross: INFO
Salvation Army/Harvey: INFO
The Houston Food Bank is a member of the nation’s largest non-governmental hunger relief organization, “Feeding America.” Call 832-269-9390 or visit HoustonFoodBank.org.
Feeding Texas is a statewide nonprofit organization that helps coordinate major relief efforts, such as the Harvey response. Call 512-527-3613 or visit FeedingTexas.org.
The Houston Coalition for the Homeless is a 35-year-old nonprofit organization that serves as the lead agency for community response to homelessness in the Houston area. Call 713-739-8038 or visit HomelessHouston.org.
The Houston SPCA is the city’s first and largest animal protection organization. It has suspended normal operations to focus on disaster response. Call 713-869-7722 or visit HoustonSPCA.org.
Direct Relief USA is a humanitarian aid nonprofit organization that operates the largest charitable medicine program in the country. Call 800-676-1638 or visit DirectRelief.org.
The Texas Diaper Bank typically serves about 16,000 families each hear, distributing more than 1.1 million diapers. Call 210-731-8118 or visit TexasDiaperBank.org.
Catholic Charities USA is a social services organization and the official domestic relief agency of the U.S. Catholic Church. Services are provided without consideration of religious affiliation. Text CCUSADISASTER to 71777 to make a donation or visit CatholicCharitiesUSA.org.
The United Way has established a Flood Relief Fund to assist various agencies responding to Harvey. Text UWFLOOD to 41444 to make a donation or visit UnitedWayHouston.org.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.