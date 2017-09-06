Minnesota will fight Trump's DACA rollback, AG vows - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Minnesota will fight Trump's DACA rollback, AG vows

Posted: Updated:
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

 Attorney General Lori Swanson vows Minnesota will be involved in a multi-state lawsuit against President Donald Trump over his decision to end a program protecting young immigrants.

Trump's administration announced Tuesday it would rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protects children whose parents brought them into the United States illegally. Fifteen states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit challenging that move.

15 states sue Trump on rollback of immigrant protections

Asked Wednesday whether Minnesota would join that lawsuit, Swanson said she is still examining the facts and the law surrounding former President Barack Obama's executive order. But Swanson says Minnesota will get involved.

She says it's unfair to "pull the rug out from under" immigrants who got work permits and driver's licenses under the program. An estimated 3,600 Minnesota residents are participating.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.