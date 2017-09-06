Mayo Clinic Health System announces collaboration with UW-L athletics

UW-La Crosse announced Wednesday a partnership with Mayo Clinic Health System.

The deal includes naming Mayo Family and Sports Medicine Physician, Dr. Jake Erickson, as the UW-L Athletic Team Physician. The partnership also includes the creation of what the university describes as "think tanks" between faculty and Mayo designed to provide educational opportunities to the campus and community.

Dr. Erickson also says the partnership will get injured athletes back on the field faster.

"We can very easily facilitate getting them if they need a surgical specialist or if we need to get them in for an MRI really just to minimize time from injury to diagnosis to treatment plan and back to the field. The whole goal is to really make this efficient and have a minimized time away from sports," said Erickson.

UW-L and Mayo Clinic officials hope to go beyond sports teams with a goal of encouraging physical activity through community projects.