New grand piano dedicated at Logan Middle School

Wednesday night, the auditorium at Logan Middle School was filled with the sound of a brand new instrument during a dedication concert.

A Yamaha grand piano now makes it's home at Logan thanks to $42,000 in donations and fund raising. It takes the place of an older upright piano.

"First of all it simply sounds better," said Dave Marck, who spurred the fund raising challenge 2 1/2 years prior. "It's like the difference between a Hyundai and a Mercedes or something."

Marck is an accomplished jazz pianist and La Crosse native. $23,000 of the donations came from the Bob and Jean Marck Family Fund, named for for his parents.

"It really exemplifies what my folks had in mind which was community building, but having a whole lot of fun doing it. What better way to do it than with music?"

This professional level instrument is now part of gradual restoration to the Logan auditorium and will be used by students at the middle and high school level for years to come.

"It's not just today's students and the hundreds of students at both Logan Middle and Logan High Schools in the music programs," said The La Crosse Public Education Foundation's Executive Director David Stoeffler. "...but all the future students [too]."

Those students are part of a community - Marck says - who have always been supportive of the arts and they proved with over $19,000 in donations.

"La Crosse is special I think in the way it supports the arts and we're very glad to be a part of it," Marck said.

The piano was purchased from Leitholds Music in downtown La Crosse.