Local fire departments help families with 'Fill the Boot' fundraiser

The Onalaska and La Crosse Fire Departments had a busy afternoon on Wednesday collecting donations for a good cause.

For more than ten years, the local departments have participated in the national 'Fill the Boot' fundraiser. Firefighters stand on busy intersections in La Crosse to collect money from passing drivers to fill rubber boots. The money raised stays local and helps families living with one chronic disease.

"The Muscular Dystrophy Association constantly needs funds, and there are plenty of local families that it goes directly to," said Todd English with the La Crosse Fire Department. "If it doesn't go directly to a local family, it will go to a family throughout Wisconsin."

English said the community has always supported the fire departments in giving back. The goal this year was to raise more than $10,000.